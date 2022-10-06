RCPD seeks community feedback through new survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is seeking community feedback regarding public perception through a new survey.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that on Wednesday, Oct. 5, it opened a new Community Survey to try to capture perceptions of how its performance accomplishes its mission of reducing crime and improving the quality of life for residents.

RCPD noted that the results of the survey will help plan future law enforcement tactics in the county and best practices within the department. The survey will remain open until Dec. 31.

“We want to make sure we are listening to those we serve and hearing their concerns,” said Interim Director Kurt Moldrup. “This survey will help us greatly moving forward to decide how we police and if we need to make any changes.”

RCPD indicated that it is nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. A measure of its success as a department in meeting the professional standards set by the Commission is community input.

To take the survey, click HERE.

