Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder in Downtown Topeka on Friday, September 30.

Law enforcement officials said Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for the murder of John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. TPD said Degand is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Grubb’s body was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct on Friday, September 30th. Officials said an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items underneath the I-70 bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd St. TPD arrived to the scene and located a deceased male and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

TPD identified Grubb as the victim of a homicide on October 1.

This investigation is still ongoing.

