Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week.

Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.

The County noted that the southbound lane and right turn lane on S Topeka Blvd. approaching the intersection will close to facilitate pavement repairs at the intersection. The westbound lane on SW 49th St. at the intersection will also close.

Meanwhile, the County indicated that all southbound traffic on Topeka Blvd. will be shited o the left. No right turns will be allowed.

The County urged all drivers to follow warning signs and be alert to workers and equipment in and around work zones.

If possible, the County also asked drivers to use an alternate route south of Topeka. It said no signed detour will be provided and work is expected to complete in about 5 days.

