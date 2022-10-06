New coffee shop set to open its doors in Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday is opening day for Mighty Beast Coffee Roasters, a new small-batch roaster located in Meriden.

Mighty Beast Coffee Roasters, a new small-batch specialty roaster, will open its doors at 401 South Palmberg St., inside of Boone & Beauty.

The coffee shop said they will bring world-class coffee to the community and fill the void left by Pharmhouse Coffee. Mighty Beast Coffee said former Pharmhouse manager Dany Guzman will be teaming up with their head roaster Adam Ross to serve gourmet coffee and espresso drinks.

“The Mighty Beast experience is a unique way to enjoy the art of coffee. From in-house roasting, which has never been offered before in our area, to our highly trained baristas, we’re serving coffee for people who love coffee,” head barista, Dany Guzman, said.

The shop will be open at 8 a.m. Friday Oct. 7 and Saturday Oct. 8.

The permanent hours of operation, which go into effect starting Monday, October 10th, are as follows:

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday

7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays

“We’re proud to bring the joy of coffee to Meriden in a world-class way. From growing, to roasting, to brewing, coffee is joy and heart work for our community,” said Adam Ross, head roaster. “We’re overwhelmed by the amount of support we are receiving.”

