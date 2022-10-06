McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) – After weeks of rumors, McDonald’s confirmed that its beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are indeed coming back this year.

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

In social media posts Thursday, McDonald’s shared a photo of the pails with the caption, “Guess who’s coming back.”

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

