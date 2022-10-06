Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation.

RCPD noted that Powell was originally charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and one count of endangering a child.

These charges stem from a March 27 incident in which officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of gunshots. They arrived to find a 23-year-old man shot in the leg and a 21-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet following a domestic altercation in their apartment.

In this case, RCPD indicated that Powell was immediately identified as the shooter and arrested. Both victims were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, however, the male was later taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka due to the extent of his injuries.

Powell remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.