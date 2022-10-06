Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.

Gov. Kelly noted that Eurofins Viracor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at its 110,000-square-foot facility. The new facility will consolidate the company’s local operations and corporate headquarters into one location. Now, a total of 460 employees will be based out of the Lenexa location.

“I’m proud that an innovative company like Eurofins Viracor has chosen to call Kansas home,” Kelly said. “By providing 235 more Kansans with high-quality jobs, Eurofins Viracor will continue its crucial work to keep our nation safe and healthy.”

Kelly indicated that the state-of-the-art lab will give the company more space to support growth in needed testing services. She said the company provides test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.

The Governor also said the new lab will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver results to providers, biopharmaceutical companies and critically ill patients.

“The expanded facility will allow us to strengthen our testing capabilities to deliver rapid, innovative, and high-quality results and to meet the growing demand of our clinical, biopharma, and transplant diagnostic services,” said Michelle Altrich, President of Clinical Diagnostics for Eurofins Viracor.

Company officials indicated that the strength and skill of the Sunflower State’s workforce will also be a crucial part of Eurofins Viracor’s success in the future.

“This new facility expands our presence in Johnson County, providing access to a talented workforce in both scientific and operational expertise,” said Jason Neat, President of BioPharma for Eurofins Viracor, “and brings us closer to a rich biomedical ecosystem in the area, to which we are proud to be part of and continue to foster.”

