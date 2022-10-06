Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle driven by D’marco R. Rabe, 21, of Leavenworth, had been headed south on the highway at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, it was reported that a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Larry G. Hammer, 75, of Leavenworth, had been crossing the highway to go north. This is when the motorcycle and sedan collided.

Officials indicated that Rabe was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Hammer was taken to St. John’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to the report, Rabe was wearing a helmet and Hammer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

