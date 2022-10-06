KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues.

The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave.

The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review the case, the Geary County Attorney has foregone her jurisdiction in the case to avoid any conflicts of interest.

KBI Communications Director Melissa Underwood issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“The investigation we are conducting of Junction City Police Department personnel remains ongoing. The Geary County Attorney is the prosecutor with jurisdiction in this matter, however, she has appointed a special prosecutor to review this case and make the prosecutorial decisions in order to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. The special prosecutor for this case will be former Linn County Attorney, James Brun.”

