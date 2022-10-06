Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism.

The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.

“Each of them are going to be taking their breweries, distilleries, wineries, and where travelers can visit multiple locations, multiple communities,” Jobe said. “We want to extend their stay a little bit longer, while people are in Kansas and get them out to explore the wonderful craft breweries and wineries that we have here in the state.”

Jobe says that the brewing and wine industry has been growing in popularity among tourism.

“One of our emerging industries in the tourism industry is those craft breweries and those wineries and people want that experience, and they want to go someplace and try something a little bit new, and also to get to know the local communities and this is a great way to do that,” according to Jobe.

This week the department toured across 15 Kansas communities to help other communities with upcoming projects.

