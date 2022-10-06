Kansas Republicans hit the road ahead of Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off on Wednesday in Topeka. This was the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who hopes to unseat incumbent Governor Laura Kelly, shared his concerns about Democrats’ policies, including student loan forgiveness, and closing down schools and non-essential businesses during the pandemic.

He said Kansans are paying the consequences.

“Suicidal idealization is way up in the state among our teenagers, the need for mental health interventions is up among our teens, about 15,000 fewer kids are in our schools in part because their parents said we are going to go somewhere else and so something else other than be locked out. We have good teachers leaving the profession and that doesn’t even mentioned that our test scores have gone down,” Schmidt said.

Other Republican candidates on the Topeka stop were incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who’s challenged by Democrat Jeanna Repass. Also present, Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach, running against Democrat Chris Mann.

Also, a supporter with an outside perspective: former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

”You have a governor in there that is unwilling to take tough stands, make hard decisions and do what needs to be done to make your lives better,” he said.

Schmdit says he’s leaving each town with a message.

“We have got to do our part here because the failed leadership of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Laura Kelly has left Kansas and America worse off than we were the day they each took office,” Schmidt said.

The Kansas Democrats referred to this tour as the “Back to Brownback Tour”.

In a statement, they said Schmidt is ignoring Kansans from both parties who want to expand Medicaid, which they say would help 150,000 Kansans.

