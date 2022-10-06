Kansas Relays to return in 2023

Kansas Jayhawks mascot (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas Jayhawks mascot (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park for the first time since 2019.

The return of the event also marks its 100th anniversary. KU has hosted the relays every year since 1923, only cancelling for World War II in 1943-45, stadium renovations in 1998-99, and Covid-19 in 2020-22.

The Kansas Relays have welcomed hundreds of Olympic Athletes, National Champions, All-Americans and more. The event draws in top high school talent from Kansas and other states, plus some of the top collegiate teams in the country.

Many KU track & field athletes will be welcomed back to Lawrence to compete in the relays.

The Kansas Relays will be held from April 13-15, 2023. More details will be announced by the school at a closer date.

