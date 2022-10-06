K-State’s Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell was named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Sundell had a stellar freshman season with the Wildcats, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, and was a unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She finished the 2021-22 season averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

She led the Wildcats in 3-pointers made (53) and 3-pointers attempted (150). Her shooting percentage beyond the arc was .353, also leading the team. Adding to the accolades, she was K-State’s free throw percentage leader (.820).

Sundell was the first freshman in program history to register over 300 points, over 175 assists, and over 20 blocks. She and Kayla Goth are the only K-State guards to reach those season milestones at any point in their careers.

She was a five-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week recipient last season, and was the only freshman in program history and the country to register 175 or more assists, and 50 or more 3-pointers made in their first season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.