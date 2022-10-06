K-State’s Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

K-State's Serena Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
K-State's Serena Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team(K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell was named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Sundell had a stellar freshman season with the Wildcats, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, and was a unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She finished the 2021-22 season averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

She led the Wildcats in 3-pointers made (53) and 3-pointers attempted (150). Her shooting percentage beyond the arc was .353, also leading the team. Adding to the accolades, she was K-State’s free throw percentage leader (.820).

Sundell was the first freshman in program history to register over 300 points, over 175 assists, and over 20 blocks. She and Kayla Goth are the only K-State guards to reach those season milestones at any point in their careers.

She was a five-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week recipient last season, and was the only freshman in program history and the country to register 175 or more assists, and 50 or more 3-pointers made in their first season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

Kansas Jayhawks mascot (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas Relays to return in 2023
Three Jayhawks were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.
Three KU players earn preseason All-Big 12 honors
Led by Colin Donahue filling in for Hayden Oviatt at QB, Wamego football starts 2022 season at...
Wamego gets hot start to season despite adversity
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) talks to Jordan Baker (71) during the sixth inning...
Royals part ways with manager and pitching coach