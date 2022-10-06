Homicide suspect shot by police makes first appearance in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect shot by police in downtown Topeka has made his first appearance in court.

Eric Perkins, 33, the homicide suspect shot by the Topeka Police Department on Sept. 29, made his first appearance before a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge on Thursday morning, Oct. 6.

Perkins was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated robbery.

TPD said Perkins fired a gun at officers during a chase following the murder of Gregory Butts. The chase ended in downtown Topeka where officers returned fire and hit Perkins.

