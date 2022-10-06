Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location.

‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22.

The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch catered by Townsite Tower with surprise tastings from regional vendors, and a community volunteer event.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

Feastival Opening Dinner: Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour and dinner at Townsite Tower featuring four courses and programming to raise money for hunger-fighting initiatives. Friday, October 21 from 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100

Feastival Brunch: The $25 admission ($10 for children 5-17, free for children under 5) includes an all you can eat brunch buffet, with surprise tastings from regional vendors. Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feastival Bag Pack: A “come one, come all” volunteer event taking place just outside of Townsite Tower in a street festival setting. Volunteers assist Harvesters fill bags with fresh produce Saturday, October 22 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.



Four Good, Harvesters’ annual fundraiser, was created in 2019 to support the organization’s hunger relief efforts. 100% of the proceeds benefit community members experiencing food insecurity. After several event formats, the event rebranded as Feastival to feature multiple events across two days and more ways to participate.

Tickets and more information about Feastival are available here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.