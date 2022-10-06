Emporia residents to meet candidates at upcoming forum

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia residents have been invited to meet candidates running for election at a forum with the League of Women Voters.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Trusler Business Center, in the ValuNet FIBER Smart Room, 719 Commercial St.

The Chamber noted that the forum will welcome Lyon Co. Commissioner, District 1 candidates Ken Duft and Gegg Stair, House of Representatives District 60 candidates Mic McGuire and Mark Schreiber, and House of Representatives District 76 candidates Chuck Torres and Eric Smith.

The Chamber indicated that the forum will start with introductions which will be followed by about 35 - 40 minutes of questions and answers and will end with closing statements. There will also be a time after the forum for the candidates to meet with constituents.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with advanced voting for Lyon Co. residents held between Oct. 19 - 22. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon Co. Fairgrounds.

