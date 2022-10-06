Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Lynn Rogers, (D), the incumbent state treasurer visited Thursday. Watch to hear his thoughts on the role of the office and areas he’d like to improve.

Rogers is being challenged by Rep. Steven Johnson. 13 NEWS is working with Johnson to schedule his visit to the show.

