Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall.

The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.

“I’m thrilled that Rhiannon will join the Topeka team later this fall. Rhiannon is a proven leader, who’s developed professional relationships with many of Topeka’s builders and developers. I know she will make the City more efficient in all economic development areas. What I want people to know is that this is a cooperative strategy to collectively better our community and that it’s not a duplication of services, but rather a complement of services. I’m excited that the City is able to expand upon its cherished partnership with the GTP, and I’m grateful that Matt and I both see this as a collective victory,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka’s City Manager.

The City noted that the position will be housed in its Planning and Development Dept. and is the first of its kind. It said the role aims to make the Capital City more development efficient, with equity at its core. Friedman will focus on affordable housing expansion, incentive packages available to builders and developers, as well as increased communication in these areas.

“Rhiannon has been outstanding to Topeka in so many ways and we will reap the benefits from her contributions for decades. Losing someone like her might normally seem like a nightmare but knowing she will be on Team Topeka with our partner at the City makes it more like a dream. I applaud Steve Wade for his vision in this hire and look forward to working hand in hand with Rhiannon and Steve going forward as we continue our momentum,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership

The City also indicated that Friedman currently serves as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., and has for the past two years. Her resume includes key positions at GO Topeka, a Texas PR organization, the State of Kansas and more. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Kansas State University.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time with the Greater Topeka Partnership over the last few years. Thanks to leadership from Matt and so many others, the experience allowed me to develop many strong relationships within our community. In this new role with the city, I look forward to driving new development and redevelopment that builds on the momentum we’re seeing. The innovation with this role is exciting because it allows the city and the GTP to partner together even more, as we work to collectively better the community,” said Friedman, Director of Development and Economic Growth.

According to the City, earlier in 2022, Friedman was honored as a 2022 International Downtown Association Fellow and became one of only 30 to participate in the national program.

