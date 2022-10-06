City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only.

The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter.

The City indicated that the kits will be given out through appointments only on Thursday, Oct. 20, at City Hall, 215 SE 7th St.

“In anticipation of winter, Kansas Gas Service is proud to provide weatherization kits to our Topeka neighbors. Weatherizing your home helps you save money by saving energy, and it can also improve the comfort of your home,” said Lindsay Freeman, State Manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service.

The City noted that the weatherization kits are meant to reduce air leaks in homes - one of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy efficiency and comfort. Each one includes the following:

Two door sweeps

Two rolls of foam weather seal

One window kit

One package of outlet sealers

Energy saving tips

To schedule an appointment to pick up a weatherization kit, residents should contact Monique Glaude, the City’s Director of Community Engagement at mglaude@topeka.org or 785-368-4470.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.