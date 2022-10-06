Brown Co. officials search for those responsible after farmers report theft

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are combing Brown County searching for those responsible for breaking into farmers’ personal vehicles while tending crops.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that deputies were called to the area of 20th and Nighthawk Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that farmers had been combining crops and were hard at work in an area of the field where they could not see their personal vehicles near the road.

Sheriff Merchant said all three vehicles parked in the area had items stolen including firearms, tools, and cash which totaled nearly $7,000.

It was also reported that an older, light-colored Jeep Liberty-type vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the crime which is suspected to have happened between 2-3 p.m.

Merchant noted that surrounding counties have reported similar recent occurrences, as well as home invasions, during the day.

“It saddens me a great deal that these types of crimes occur on private property during daylight hours,” said the Sheriff. “While in the fields, make sure to take your keys, lock your doors, etc. if you are going to be out of sight of your vehicles or equipment.”

Merchant also indicated that ATVs and UTVs are highly sought after by thieves, so keys to these should be taken as well. He advised homeowners to do the same as crime in the area trends upward.

According to the Sheriff, deputies have been in contact with farmers and there are active patrols throughout the county.

“The public is our greatest asset, if you see something out of place, please do not hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office to report,” Merchant said. “If you feel it is important, it is important to us.”

Merchant noted that many cases have been opened after residents have reported suspicious vehicles so he urged them to continue to do so.

