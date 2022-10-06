Area first responders to compete in kickball tournament for Special Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area first responders will compete in a kickball tournament for Special Olympics Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will take part in the 2022 Battle of the Badges competing against the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to bring in the most funds for Special Olympics Kansas.

In 2022, the KHP indicated a kickball tournament will be held at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. Gates for the event will open a 1 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The event will also include a silent auction with chances to win great prizes.

