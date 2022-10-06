$17.2 million granted to Kansas governments to fight opioid epidemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $17.2 million has been granted to state and tribal governments in Kansas to fight the opioid epidemic.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have received a combined $17.2 million in federal grant funds to address the opioid crisis. She said the money will increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone and expand access to recovery support services.

“The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s critical that we make opioid treatment and prevention resources available in every community,” Gov . Kelly said. “This funding will help make that possible, and in doing so save lives and bring relief to struggling Kansans.”

Kelly noted that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services was awarded more than $16.7 million and the KTIK was awarded $500,000 in federal funds to address the opioid crisis and support residents in recovery.

The Governor also indicated that funds were provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. She said the money will support states’, tribal lands’ and territories’ opioid response efforts. The grants are part of National Recovery Month and the State Opioid Response and Tribal Opioid Response grant programs.

Kelly said the funds will also allow the Sunflower State to increase investments in overdose education, and peer support specialists in emergency departments, and will allow states to invest in other strategies to help save lives in hard-hit communities.

“Our prevention and addiction teams recognize the dangers of opioids in our cities and rural areas and the damaging impact they have on so many lives,” said KDADS Secretary Laura Howard. “I’m glad to support Governor Kelly and her administration’s effort to ensure this crisis is addressed across the state and in every community.”

KTIK indicated it will develop a holistic TOR program, KTIK Return to Community, which includes prevention, screening, treatment, and peer-led recovery for opioid, stimulant and other substance use.

“The opioid crisis has had a devastating effect on tribal nations throughout the U.S.,” Lester Randall, Kickapoo Tribal Chairman, said. “It’s a relief to see addiction and opioid crisis funding coming in to underserved communities to assist our efforts in increasing access to treatment and supporting individuals in recovery. The funds coming into the Kickapoo Tribe from opioid grants and settlements are going to result in lives saved and a preventative trajectory for our people.”

According to the Governor, the state and tribal grants will run through Sept. 29, 2024.

