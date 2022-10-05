Wednesday forecast: Clouds clear out and temperatures warm

Tracking big cool down Friday
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures through Thursday will stay above average in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds today will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and gusting close to 20 mph at times. Overnight tonight temperatures should get into the low to mid 50s. Thursday is back in the low 80s and then cooler air begins to seep in by Thursday night and we see a dramatic change for Friday.

Taking Action:

  1. Keep an eye on Saturday morning for the potential of frost. Uncertainty exists on how widespread the frost will be, it will depend if clouds clear out and winds are calm at night.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds breezy N at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds on Thursday will become breezy later in the day as a strong cold front blasts by with colder Canadian air moving in Friday. There is a slight chance for light showers or sprinkles again with the front Friday. Like before, most will stay dry and rainfall amounts will not be high.

Temperatures Friday night drop to the mid to upper 30s north of I-70 and should be around 40 degrees to the south. Some of us could see a little frost Saturday morning so if you want to save your more delicate plants be sure and bring them inside Friday night or cover them with a tarp/blanket. Saturday looks cooler and nice with highs in the afternoon stuck in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be around average in the mid 70s and we should stay in the upper 70s to begin the new week. There are several rain chances in play for next week beginning late Monday into Tuesday. Right now these chances appear to be nothing more than scattered rain showers but should present a higher rain chance than what we’ve seen in October so far.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

