Washburn University to host area high schools for marching band festival

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host area high schools for a marching band festival.

Washburn University says that the Marching Ichabods will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yeager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave., between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The University noted that the event is open to the public and admission will be charged. All proceeds will go to support the Washburn band program.

According to Washburn, admission will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children, and those under 2 are free. Spectators have been asked to use the parking lots on the west side of campus.

Washburn said the event will feature more than 1,000 students and their directors from more than 10 northeast Kansas high schools. The awards presentation will begin at 9 p.m.

