Topeka Salvation Army opens applications for Red Kettle bell-ringers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications to volunteer for the Topeka Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign have opened.

The Topeka Salvation Army says that as of Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will begin to accept applications for volunteers for the 2022 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Salvation Army said volunteers can apply at 1320 SE 6th St. between Monday, Oct. 10, and Monday, Dec. 12, Monday through Friday.

To apply, the organization noted that ID and Social Security cards will be required. It said a passport will be accepted for both forms of ID.

Salvation Army said the season of giving is just around the corner and the familiar sounds of bell ringing for the campaign will begin to fill the at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Yeager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave., in collaboration with Washburn University.

The Salvation Army noted that there are several ways to volunteer.

