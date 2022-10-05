Topeka Polk-Quincy viaduct survey results released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Results are in a from a survey to decide what Topekans wants to see built under the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

Downtown Topeka Inc. turned to the community to search for ideas on how to utilize the area from South Kansas Ave. to Southwest Topeka Blvd., and over 2500 people gave their thoughts.

Back in August, Downtown Topeka Inc. sent out a survey to receive feedback from the community on how to use the space below the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

Rhiannon Friedman, President of Downtown Topeka Inc, said with construction still underway, there is plenty of time to choose the perfect theme.

“We received over 2600 responses, which was really exciting we were happy to engage with that many people around the community and with that we had 48 percent of those individuals under the age of 35 so really hitting those young professionals that we hope are interacting with downtown Topeka and younger citizens,” Friedman said.

In the survey, the most popular response was to create a multi-space leisure use area.

“I think I read that to mean people are really open to happens right underneath there just lighting and some type of plants and someplace where people can gather and just pays tribute to the space and takes advantage of the construction taking place,” Friedman said.

Right behind that, 36% of the survey’s respondents wanted a family recreation spot and 29% wanted an urban eatery.

“Everyone always asks about what this there to go and do, and places for families, places for kids , we think this is one of those opportunities that will present that,” Topeka City Manager, Stephen Wade, said.

“We understand while utilities are being relocated it is really important if we are going to activate that space that we put the utilities in place going forward. With that being said, we have quite a long haul before the bridge is actually reconstructed in 2025 or 2026. So we have some time and we plan on going after a planning grant where we can really do a lot of community engagement and outreach with the community,” Friedman said.

