Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night.

Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours.

TPD believes a suspect is alone in the home.

This is an active situation, more information will be posted as it becomes available.

