Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night.
Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours.
TPD believes a suspect is alone in the home.
This is an active situation, more information will be posted as it becomes available.
