Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

Several TPD units were onsite in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night in response to a...
Several TPD units were onsite in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night in response to a domestic incident.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night.

Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours.

TPD believes a suspect is alone in the home.

This is an active situation, more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery

Latest News

RCPD hosts night out
RCPD hosts night out
Forum gives voters chance to meet Shawnee Co. House of Representative candidates
Mayor Mike Padilla reads a proclamation that celebrates Hindu Heritage month.
Hindu Heritage Month
Polk-Quincy viaduct survey results released