Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a tanker that had rolled over onto its side.

KHP noted that there is no immediate risk to the public and crews will take all necessary precautions as the tanker is righted.

As part of the precautions, KHP said the highway has been closed as crews clear the scene. It said traffic will be diverted at McPherson and the Rice Co. line.

