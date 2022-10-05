Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a tanker that had rolled over onto its side.

KHP noted that there is no immediate risk to the public and crews will take all necessary precautions as the tanker is righted.

As part of the precautions, KHP said the highway has been closed as crews clear the scene. It said traffic will be diverted at McPherson and the Rice Co. line.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Federal lawsuit filed in football player’s death at Kansas college

Latest News

FILE
Kansas honors Energy Efficiency Day as cold weather approaches
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner
FILE
Washburn University to host area high schools for marching band festival
FILE
Topeka Salvation Army opens applications for Red Kettle bell-ringers