Surprise grants of more than $60K awarded to Auburn-Washburn district teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $60,000 in surprise grants were handed out to several Auburn-Washburn teachers on Wednesday from Auburn-Washburn Public School Foundation’s “Prize Patrol.”

The Foundation visited a total of nine schools on Wednesday, October 5, to award 68 grants to the teachers, which equaled over $63,000.

Scott McWilliams, USD 437 Superintendent, says that teachers who have been awarded the grants in the past think of creative ways to improve the classroom as well as kids’ lives.

“When our teachers know that the Foundation has this opportunity for grants, they start thinking outside the box,” according to McWilliams. “We have a board approved curriculum, it meets the needs of kids, but they are always thinking what else can we do to truly turn on the learning opportunities for kids.”

Past ideas teachers have used the funds towards range from new classroom books to giving students and staff access to communicate long distance.

“We have partnerships with some of the senior living facilities, and so, they have been able to purchase materials to be able to reach out back and forth has been pretty neat. We have done some long-distance learning opportunities. We have some military families, so they provide us with some technologies to be able to communicate with people that we know overseas that are serving our country, being able to talk about their experiences. They are always purchasing additional books, and a lot of other opportunities to bring hands on learning, things like robotics, and some things that get kids excited about the learning opportunities that they have.”

McWilliams says that approximately 70 teachers were surprised with the funds on Wednesday.

