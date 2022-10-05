Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training.

Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management.

The health network said patients and visitors should know that the exercise will be performed calmly, will not be a force-on-force exercise and will not involve any weapons or weapon sound effects.

However, Stormont Vail did indicate that patients and visitors may hear an overhead page and see additional safety personnel outside. It said the page will begin and end with, “This is an exercise.”

Staff said it wants patients and visitors to be aware of the training and it ass for help in relaying that information to those who may be concerned. The exercise is not meant to cause fear, but instead to ensure staff is always prepared, no matter the circumstance.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Federal lawsuit filed in football player’s death at Kansas college

Latest News

Kansas Sept. tax totals
$961 million in taxes collected in Kansas in September
Topeka standoff
Man taken into custody following standoff
KS GOP Bus Tour
Kansas GOP announces statewide bus tour
FILE
Five Kansas firefighters to be honored on Fallen Firefighters Memorial