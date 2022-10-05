Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training.

Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management.

The health network said patients and visitors should know that the exercise will be performed calmly, will not be a force-on-force exercise and will not involve any weapons or weapon sound effects.

However, Stormont Vail did indicate that patients and visitors may hear an overhead page and see additional safety personnel outside. It said the page will begin and end with, “This is an exercise.”

Staff said it wants patients and visitors to be aware of the training and it ass for help in relaying that information to those who may be concerned. The exercise is not meant to cause fear, but instead to ensure staff is always prepared, no matter the circumstance.

