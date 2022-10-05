Stormont Vail to host final flu shot clinics in Topeka, Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will hold two more flu clinics in Topeka and one in Manhattan.

Stormont Vail Health says it will host two more adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in the Capital City. It said the clinics are meant for established patients who are 19 and older and have previously had a flu shot with no complications. Those dates are as follows:

  • Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both of these clinics will be held in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage at the corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave.

Stormont Vail also said it will host an adult drive-thru flu shot clinic in Manhattan for established patients 19 and older who have previously had a flu shot with no complications. That date is as follows:

  • Oct. 8 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This clinic will be held at 1133 College Ave., Building E, in Manhattan. The entrance to the drive-thru clinic is just off of Claflin.

For more information, click HERE.

