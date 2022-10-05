Stormont Vail duo to be honored by TPS after saving student’s life

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quick-thinking duo will be honored by USD 501 for saving the life of a student at a career event for high schoolers.

Stormont Vail Health says the quick actions of two leaders in the health system recently saved a student’s life during a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Stormont Vail said Carol Perry, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, and Amy Kincade, Vice President of Clinical Integration, were both at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning & Careers, 500 SW Tuffy Kellog Dr., to participate in a panel with high school students about career readiness.

After the event had concluded, the health system indicated that a student at TCALC experienced a medical emergency and Perry and Kincade were able to immediately provide support, resuscitating the student and saving their life.

Stormont Vail noted that the Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Board of Education will honor the pair at its Thursday evening meeting on Oct. 6.

