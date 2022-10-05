Several chickens, ducks, geese die in Riley Co. barn fire

Several chickens and waterfowl were killed in a barn fire in Keats Wed. morning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. fire officials say foul play is not suspected in a barn fire that killed several chickens, ducks and geese.

According to Riley Co. Fire Dist. 1, crews were called to a structure fire in the Keats area around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The specific location was not provided.

When crews arrived, they found a detached barn engulfed in flames.

It took about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control. Officials say no large livestock or humans were injured.

Riley Co. Fire Dist. 1 says arson is not suspected.

“Thankfully, the winds were calm this morning and fire danger was low. When we arrived, the barn was already destroyed and our focus was on putting out hot spots and keeping flare ups from spreading to neighboring fields and structures. It’s a difficult loss, but on a different day, this situation could have been much worse,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens.

