Salute Our Heroes: Harold Couchman volunteers many hours at Rossville library

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Harold Couchman volunteers full time at the Rossville Community Library cutting arts and crafts for children at the library and local schools.

Couchman is a Korean War veteran, a former carpenter and an active member of the Rossville community. After his retirement in 2019, he wanted to continue to stay busy and involved. He quickly found a way by volunteering at the Rossville Community Library, cutting pieces of paper, turning them into designs for kids to enjoy.

“The kids love it, and I enjoy it,” Couchman said. “I love it.”

Couchman already had years of experience with cutting before his current stint. He started cutting many decades ago for his wife’s sewing projects. That same experience helps him on a daily basis at the library.

However, Couchman also uses cutting to keep his mind sharp. While working at a Casey’s in Rossville, he suffered a stroke. Now cutting is a win-win for both he and for the library and local schools.

Over the past three years, Couchman has done over 200 projects, with each project requiring him to make dozens of crafts. He’ll usually spend 6-8 hours each day working on these crafts.

Today, he continues to volunteer on a daily basis. He enjoys spending time with his family and is a season ticket holder for Kansas State football.

