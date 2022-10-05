Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser underway at Topeka Panera

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser is underway at the Topeka area Panera.

The Pan American Group says the annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser has returned to Paneras throughout Kansas for the month of October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Group noted that pink ribbon-shaped and baked fresh each morning by Panera bakers, limited-time cherry-vanilla bagels will feature a delicious combination of cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar. It said pink ribbons have long been associated as the symbol of breast cancer awareness.

The Group also indicated that part of the proceeds from every Pink Ribbon Bagel sold will be donated to the University of Kansas Cancer Center to help lead the fight against cancer. The limited-time bagel is available for rapid pick-up, delivery and catering from Oct. 1 - 31. Guests can also round up their totals to donate at the register.

“Pan American Group is pleased to participate in Panera Bread’s Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign and support the fight against breast cancer,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “Panera’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are a great way for our local communities to contribute to organizations with a very important mission.”

In 2021, Paneras raised more than $47,000 at locations in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and West Virginia.

