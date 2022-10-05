Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka

Crews attend to victims of an accident between a pickup truck and parked Evergy truck on Oct....
Crews attend to victims of an accident between a pickup truck and parked Evergy truck on Oct. 5, 2022.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka.

Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision.

A 13 NEWS photographer on the scene saw one person from the pickup truck loaded into an ambulance. The view at the scene indicated that the truck had collided with a parked SUV and Evergy truck.

The Topeka Police Department says one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road remains open as crews continue to clear the scene.

