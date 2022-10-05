Pedestrian hit by vehicle in south Topeka seriously injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reportedly seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle at a south Topeka intersection Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to SW 37th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. just after 8:30 a.m.

Multiple police units were on the scene as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers at the scene said a woman was crossing S.W. Topeka Boulevard when she was struck by a maroon passenger car.

There was no marked crosswalk where the woman was struck, which was just east of a Sonic Drive-In.

The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard was shut down at S.W. 37th Street.

Northbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area.

Check WIBW.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.