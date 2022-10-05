Pedestrian hit by vehicle in south Topeka seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher, Phil Anderson and Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reportedly seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle at a south Topeka intersection Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to SW 37th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. just after 8:30 a.m.

Multiple police units were on the scene as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers at the scene said a woman was crossing S.W. Topeka Boulevard when she was struck by a maroon passenger car.

There was no marked crosswalk where the woman was struck, which was just east of a Sonic Drive-In.

The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard was shut down at S.W. 37th Street.

Northbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area.

