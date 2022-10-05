Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award.

Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.

The company said it is a Kansas-owned Nurse Staffing Agency and is owned and operated by a Registered Nurse. It said its high standards ensure professionalism, compassionate care and teamwork in every workplace. It has a second location in Topeka which opened in August.

Each Year, Next Level noted that the Emporia Award Program honors companies they think have exceptional marketing success in the community and business caeory. It said these are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through customer service.

“We are pleased and proud to be selected as Emporia’s best nursing agency,” said owner Misty Gardner. “At Next Level Nursing, our specialty is professional and compassionate quality nursing care.”

Next Level indicated that various sources of information were gathered and looked at to choose the winners in each category. The program focuses on quality - not quantity and winners are chosen based on information gathered by both the Emporia Award Program and data provided by third parties.

