Norton Dam, Sebelius Lake mark 56 years of flood control, irrigation storage

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake have spent 56 years controlling flood plains and storing water for irrigation.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake - part of the Almena Unit in North Central Kansas - store irrigation water to serve 5,763 acres of land, provide water for the City of Norton, protect the Prairie Dog Creek valley from floods and offer recreational opportunities.

In 1935, the USBR said the Republican River Flood claimed hundreds of lives and caused millions of dollars in damage throughout Kansas and Nebraska. This led the Bureau to include the river and its tributaries in plans for future flood control efforts.

The Bureau noted that the Flood Control Act of 1946 authorized the development of the dam and reservoir as part of the Pick-Sloan Missouri Basin Program.

According to the Bureau, construction of the dam was completed in December 1964 and the initial storage of water started 56 years ago - on Oct. 5, 1964. Norton Reservoir was later renamed by Congress to Keith Sebelius Lake to honor the retirement of the U.S. Representative and Kansas native.

The Bureau noted that Norton Dam is a zoned earthfill structure with rock riprap on the upstream face. It stands at 101 feet above the streambed and has a crest length of 6,450 ft. The lake capacity is recorded at 134,738 acre-feet. Of this, more than 2,700 are dead storage, more than 2,500 are inactive capacity, more than 30,600 are for irrigation and municipal supply and more than 98,800 are for flood control.

USBR said the reservoir has 2,181 water surface acres, 5,668 land acres and 32 miles of shoreline. Anglers can fish year-round and other activities include wildlife viewing, boating, camping, hiking, hunting and water sports.

