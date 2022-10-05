New Topeka City Manager builds on knowledge gained from prior position

Steve Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas for the first time in his new role as Topeka City Manager
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face around Topeka City Hall is now the person in charge.

Steve Wade paid his first visit to Eye on NE Kansas in his new role as Topeka City Manager. Wade was selected for the job in mid-September after serving as the city’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.

Wade said being familiar with the city’s operations allowed him to see where there might be room for improvement. He mentioned customer service as one area, saying technology offers a lot of opportunities but also must be balanced with ensuring service isn’t compromised for those without access to technology.

Wade also mentioned the city’s upcoming digital e-cycling event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Oct. 8 in the parking lot of Topeka City Hall, 215 SE 7th St. Devices accepted during the event include desktop computers, laptops, monitors, and tablets. They can be in working or non-working condition.

Items collected will be turned over to PC’s for People to safely wipe all existing data. The computers then will be provided to people in Topeka who need digital devices.

Other electronic items can be disposed of at the Shawnee County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 131 NE 46th St. There is no charge for disposal with the exception of CRT TVs and monitors. For additional information, contact the County at 785-286-4381

