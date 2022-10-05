Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Bruce Holloway Jr.(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621 SW 21st Terrace in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Gaylord Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second adult man was transported to a local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The subsequent investigation resulted in two search warrants being served at residences in Topeka and Lawrence. Holloway Jr. was located and taken into custody in Lawrence on September 30.

District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed two charges against Holloway Jr., including Premediated 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

His bond has been set for $1,000,000 and he is set to appear for a scheduling conference in the future.

