Manhattan Military Relation Committee hosts monthly luncheon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Military Relations Committee hosted their monthly luncheon today at Four Points by Sheraton. The committee meets every first Wednesday of the month to discuss what it is doing to build the relations around the community.

Today’s guest speaker at the luncheon was Major General John Meyer, Commanding of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. He met and spoke with them over a zoom call as he is currently deployed in Europe. He talked about the great things the soldiers are doing overseas and how the soldiers back home have been building relationships with the community.

CPT Billy Lacroix and MAJ Evan Perperis, 1st infantry division, said that they love giving back to the community anyway possible because building those relations can go a long way. ”One of his key focuses, you know as some of our soldiers deployed, is to let the community leisure know that we are still invested in this community,” said Lacroix. “We’re really active within the community; we do anywhere between 10 and 20 events typically a month sometimes those are right here locally in junction city or Manhattan other times there broader kind of going into Kansas City or some of the other surrounding areas,” said Perperis.

1st Infantry division also said they love to host different events such as clean up day and show there displays so the community can see these relationships building. The next MRC luncheon will be hosted in November.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.