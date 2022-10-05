Local dentist returns to ‘chomping’ grounds to teach dental care before Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dentist returned to his old stomping grounds Wednesday morning to talk to kids about the importance of dental health, now that Halloween is just weeks away.

Dr. David Reed, the general dentist and owner of the Reed Dental Center, visited with students at McCarter Elementary to demonstrate to kids how to properly brush their teeth and explain why dental hygiene is important.

He was joined by an assistant, and they had plenty of props to give kids a fun, unique perspective. Since it is October, Dr. Reed said this event was a good opportunity to teach the kids good dental care before the special holiday when kids go trick-or-treating.

“Especially in this month of October, with Halloween, we want to make sure that the kids know with all the candy they will probably be eating that they are able to take care of their teeth as well,” Dr. Reed said.

Dr. Reed, who is a McCarter alum, said he even experienced a similar presentation many years ago when he was just a kid.

“It’s really important for me to be back at McCarter Elementary School,” Dr. Reed said. “This is where I went when I was a child and I remember, when I was in school, someone coming in and doing a presentation about teeth and how to take care of them and I wanted to give back in that same way.”

Reed’s Dental Center is located at 2123 SW Fairlawn Plaza drive -- in Fairlawn Plaza.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.