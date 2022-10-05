Local church pumpkin patch to give 100% of proceeds to Ukrainian refugees

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pumpkin patch hosted by local churches will give 100% of is proceeds to help Ukrainian refugees.

West Side Christian Church says the proceeds it gathers from pumpkin and gourd sales at its pumpkin patch will be donated to help refugees from Ukraine.

The Church noted that Pumpkins for Peace be open from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31 at its 432 SW Lindenwood Ave. location in Topeka. It said the patch will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pumpkins and gourds of all sizes will be sold for as low as $1 each for small gourds.

The Church also said Fall Fest at the Pumpkin Patch will also be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. Activities will include games, free candy and temporary tattoos.

“We are excited to see 500+ pumpkins on our lawn! This opportunity to mingle with the community while supporting Ukrainian refugees is a win-win for everyone,” said Kit Pittier, WSCC Board moderator.

The Church indicated that the pumpkin patch is hosted in partnership with the Apostolic Assembly of Faith in Jesus Christ, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Flint Hills Harmony Chorus, Midtown Community Services, Potwin Presbyterian Church, TopCity Supports Ukraine and Topeka Center for Peace and Justice.

According to the Church, all of the net proceeds will be donated - 50% toward the support of local refugees and 50% toward the support of international refugees.

