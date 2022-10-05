KU football announces third consecutive sellout

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd for the third week in a row.

Kansas Athletics officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s game against No. 17 TCU. The news comes after ESPN College Gameday announced they will be coming to Lawrence for the first time ever.

Kickoff between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.

Saturday’s matchup with TCU is the last of a three-game homestand, as Kansas will travel to Oklahoma on October 15. The Jayhawks will host Oklahoma State on November 5 and Texas on November 19.

