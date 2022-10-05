KU announces location for College GameDay

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to the University of Kansas on Saturday, and we now know where fans can gather to celebrate.

According to a tweet by Kansas Football, fans can start to “FILL THE HILL” at 8 a.m. This weekend also marks College GameDay’s first time in Lawrence.

KU enters Saturday’s matchup following back-to-back wins against Duke and Iowa State. The team will take on TCU on Saturday, at 11 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans looking to attend Saturday’s game vs. TCU can purchase tickets here. Student tickets are just $10.

