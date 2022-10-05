KS Adjutant General updates missions at home, abroad

Maj. Gen. David Weishaar visited Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas National Guard members remain active on deployments around the globe, and recently wrapped up their involvement in the COVID pandemic response.

Kansas Adjutant Gen. David Weishaar shared those updates in a visit Wednesday to Eye on NE Kansas.

Maj. Gen. Weishaar said he recently returned from visiting some Kansas Guard members deployed to Kuwait. He also shared that the Guard’s involvement in the pandemic response ended in June. However, the state’s emergency management division - which he also oversees - continues to assist with vaccine distribution.

No matter the mission, Maj. Gen. Weishaar said it all depends on community members volunteering to serve. The Kansas Air and Army guard have hundreds of positions open. Anyone interested may contact the following?

KS Army National Guard

1-800-GO-GUARD

www.NationalGuard.com/get-started

KS Air National Guard

1-800-ToGoANG

www.goang.com/ks

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in south Topeka
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in south Topeka
Live at Five
Carl Carlson
Do you need to change up your Roth IRA strategy? Carl Carlson has some thoughts
Carl Carlson
Do you need to change up your Roth IRA strategy? Carl Carlson has some thoughts
Steve Wade
New Topeka City Manager builds on knowledge gained from prior position