KS Adjutant General updates missions at home, abroad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas National Guard members remain active on deployments around the globe, and recently wrapped up their involvement in the COVID pandemic response.

Kansas Adjutant Gen. David Weishaar shared those updates in a visit Wednesday to Eye on NE Kansas.

Maj. Gen. Weishaar said he recently returned from visiting some Kansas Guard members deployed to Kuwait. He also shared that the Guard’s involvement in the pandemic response ended in June. However, the state’s emergency management division - which he also oversees - continues to assist with vaccine distribution.

No matter the mission, Maj. Gen. Weishaar said it all depends on community members volunteering to serve. The Kansas Air and Army guard have hundreds of positions open. Anyone interested may contact the following?

KS Army National Guard

1-800-GO-GUARD

www.NationalGuard.com/get-started

KS Air National Guard

1-800-ToGoANG

www.goang.com/ks

