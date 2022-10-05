K-State’s Schultz named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s golfer Cooper Schultz has been named the Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month, as announced by the conference on Wednesday,

The Andover, KS native had an impressive month in September. He started the 2022-23 season by golfing 11-under par 205 on Colbert Hills. He won the individual championship at the Wildcat Invitational, and led the Wildcats to the team title as well.

His individual championship was the 42nd in school history, and sixth since head coach Grant Robbins took over the program.

Schultz continued his success at the Old Town Collegiate, where he tied for 16th at 1-under par 209, helping the Wildcats to the team title once again. That marked the first time since 2009 that K-State has won back-to-back titles, and the first time they’ve started the season with consecutive titles since 1983.

He also played a major role in leading the program to its first-ever ranking since Coach Robbins took over, falling at No. 21 in the Buschnell/Golfweek D1 coaches poll.

Over the summer, Schultz earned his second consecutive bid to the U.S. Amateur. He’s only the fourth Wildcat to compete at the event in consecutive years.

He’s the seventh golfer in program history to be named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month, and the first since Jeremy Gandon in 2018.

