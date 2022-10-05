Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2015 Toyota Rav4 had ramped off the road and flipped into a ditch. A witness told them that the driver, later identified as Lingle, had run from the scene.

RCPD said Lingle was later found in the 2600 block of Eureka Terr. where he was arrested. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement officers, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lingle has since posted his $1,000 bond and no longer remains behind bars.

