Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail.

Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.

He will make an initial appearance Thursday morning.

Topeka Police say Perkins fired at officers during a chase last Thursday that ended in downtown Topeka and officers returned fire. They say Perkins was a suspect in a homicide earlier that morning in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. TPD says Gregory Butts was found shot and killed.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation briefed him on their investigation of the officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, and there are many factors to consider.

“There’s a lot of testing that still needs to be done, interviews, and I know there’s a lot of witnesses because of where this occurred and so there’s just a lot of volume to this investigation,” Kagay told 13 NEWS. “It’s going to take a little bit of time for that to come to a conclusion, but all those findings will be delivered to this office and then we’ll make the appropriate charging decisions at that time.”

Kagay said the KBI will turn their findings over to him for review.

Topeka Police are handling the homicide investigation.

